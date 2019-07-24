Germany's Merkel congratulates Johnson, stresses common European heritage

German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Germany's new Defence Minister, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, at the provisionally plenary hall of the German lower house of Parliament Bundestag at the Paul Loebe Haus in Berlin, Germany July 24, 2019. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel congratulated Boris Johnson on assuming office as Britain’s next prime minister on Wednesday, expressing the wish for good cooperation and yet deeper ties between the two countries.

“The ties between our countries are distinguished by deep friendship and close partnership,” she wrote in a letter posted on Twitter by her spokeswoman.

“We are linked by personal ties between people, economic relations between companies, our common engagement for a rules-based international order and our common European heritage.”