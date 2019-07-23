Johnson pledges to get Brexit done on October 31 after winning race to be PM

Boris Johnson speaks after being announced as Britain's next Prime Minister at The Queen Elizabeth II centre in London, Britain July 23, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - Boris Johnson promised to deliver Brexit on Oct. 31 after he was chosen by UK Conservative Party members to succeed Theresa May as Britain’s prime minister on Tuesday.

“We are going to energise the country. We are going to get Brexit done on October 31 and we are going to take advantage of all the opportunities it will bring,” Johnson said in a speech after defeating rival candidate Jeremy Hunt.