FILE PHOTO: The door of 10 Downing Street is seen as uncertainty over Brexit continues, in London, Britain, May 24, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s new prime minister should take up his position on the afternoon of July 24, a spokesman for Theresa May said on Tuesday, fleshing out a succession triggered by her resignation after failing to get her Brexit deal approved by parliament.