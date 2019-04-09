Britain's Leadsom hopes Merkel reopens Brexit withdrawal agreement

Britain's Conservative Party's leader of the House of Commons Andrea Leadsom is seen outside Downing Street, as uncertainty over Brexit continues, in London, Britain April 8, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - A senior Brexiteer in Prime Minister Theresa May’s government said on Tuesday that she hoped German leader Angela Merkel would agree to reopen the Withdrawal Agreement to get a Brexit divorce deal passed by the British parliament.

May will meet Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday to argue for a Brexit delay while her ministers hold crisis talks with the opposition to try to break the deadlock in London.

“What I think would be fantastic if Angela Merkel will try to support a proper UK Brexit by agreeing to reopen the Withdrawal Agreement,” said the leader of House of Commons, Andrea Leadsom.

“There have been rumours over the weekend that some senior members of the German government would be willing to do that in order to get Theresa May’s deal across the line.”

“If we could get the prime minister’s deal over the line because the EU have decided to support measures on the backstop then that would be the best possible outcome,” she said.