'Feasible' that EU might extend Brexit date by a couple of weeks - Leadsom to BBC

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Conservative Party's leader of the House of Commons Andrea Leadsom arrives at Downing Street in London, Britain, January 22, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - It would be feasible for Britain to be given “a couple of extra weeks” by the European Union to get Brexit legislation passed if required, the leader of the lower house of parliament told the BBC on Friday.

“We can get the legislation through and I think we do, in spite of everything, have a very strong relationship with our EU friends and neighbours and I am absolutely certain that if we needed a couple of extra weeks or something then that would be feasible,” Andrea Leadsom told the BBC.

Asked whether this would be an extension of Article 50, she said: “It doesn’t necessarily mean that. Think carefully about it. With goodwill (we) can still get legislation through in good time,” she was quoted as saying.