FILE PHOTO - Britain's Conservative Party's leader of the House of Commons Andrea Leadsom arrives in Downing Street in London, Britain January 29, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - Andrea Leadsom, the leader of Britain’s parliament, said she was deeply disappointed with the latest Brexit proposal from Brussels and said she wondered what game the European Union was playing.

“There is still hope but I have to say I’m deeply disappointed with what we’re hearing coming out of the EU,” Leadsom told Reuters. “I do have to ask myself what game are they playing here.”