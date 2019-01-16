May might have to find Brexit alternative - Commons leader

Britain's Conservative Party's leader of the House of Commons Andrea Leadsom leaves Downing Street in London, Britain, January 15, 2019. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May might have to find an alternative to her Brexit plan in order to break a parliamentary impasse on how to leave the European Union, the leader of May’s Conservative Party in parliament said on Wednesday.

“What we need to do is to find a way that (May’s) deal or some part of it or an alternative deal that is negotiable can then be put to the European Union so that we will get this Brexit through by March 29,” Andrea Leadsom told BBC radio.

May’s Brexit deal suffered a crushing defeat in parliament on Tuesday, raising the prospect of the government seeking a different plan or leaving the EU with no deal at all.

Leadsom said she thought May’s government would survive a confidence vote scheduled for later on Wednesday.

“The prime minister will then not necessarily be looking for brand new ideas that no one has thought of before, but actually seeking a consensus, actually a fresh initiative to find a solution that is negotiable with the European Union and that would command a majority in the House of Commons,” she said.