Brexit
March 27, 2019 / 8:48 AM / Updated 15 minutes ago

UK parliament's indicative votes may not produce a deliverable result - minister

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Conservative Party's leader of the House of Commons Andrea Leadsom

LONDON (Reuters) - Andrea Leadsom, who is in charge of the British government’s business in parliament, has warned that lawmakers’ plans to wrest control of the Brexit process on Wednesday may produce a result that the government cannot negotiate.

“The reality is that indicative votes are simply that, they are indicative and the problem looking through the amendments (...) a lot of those are simply undeliverable and certainly not within the time frame,” she told BBC radio.

