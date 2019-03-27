UK parliament's indicative votes may not produce a deliverable result - minister

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Conservative Party's leader of the House of Commons Andrea Leadsom is seen outside Downing Street in London, Britain, March 25, 2019. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - Andrea Leadsom, who is in charge of the British government’s business in parliament, has warned that lawmakers’ plans to wrest control of the Brexit process on Wednesday may produce a result that the government cannot negotiate.

“The reality is that indicative votes are simply that, they are indicative and the problem looking through the amendments (...) a lot of those are simply undeliverable and certainly not within the time frame,” she told BBC radio.