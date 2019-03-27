UK parliament's indicative votes may not produce a deliverable result - minister

LONDON (Reuters) - Andrea Leadsom, who is in charge of the British government’s business in parliament, has warned that lawmakers’ plans to wrest control of the Brexit process on Wednesday may produce a result that the government cannot negotiate.
“The reality is that indicative votes are simply that, they are indicative and the problem looking through the amendments (...) a lot of those are simply undeliverable and certainly not within the time frame,” she told BBC radio.
Reporting By William Schomberg and Elisabeth O'Leary