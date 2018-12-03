Labour accuses May's government of breaking parliament rules

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s opposition Labour party said Theresa May’s government had ignored an instruction by parliament to publish in full its legal advice on the deal to leave the European Union.

The Labour Party has threatened to write to the speaker of the House of Commons, formally accusing the government of failing to comply with a legally binding vote last month, meaning it could face a contempt of parliament action.

“Mr Speaker, in the first instance it will be for you to rule whether there has been an arguable case of contempt for what we on these benches believe to be a failure to comply with the motion of Nov. 13,” Labour lawmaker Nick Thomas-Symonds told parliament.

“For the sake of our economy, our jobs and our futures, all possible information should be made available to members of this House. The government should do the right thing and make this full advice available.”