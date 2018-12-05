Britain could be stuck in 'protracted' Brexit talks via backstop - legal advice

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain risks becoming stuck in “protracted and repeating rounds” of negotiations to leave the European Union if it enters a so-called backstop arrangement, the government’s legal advice said on Wednesday.

The government was forced to publish its legal advice on its Brexit deal by parliament on Tuesday after being found in contempt for refusing to do so. Many members of parliament say they want to see the advice to better inform themselves before voting on Prime Minister Theresa May’s deal with the EU on Dec. 11.

The advice on how to exit the backstop agreement to prevent the return of a hard border between Northern Ireland and EU member Ireland is under scrutiny, particularly by May’s nominal allies in Democratic Unionist Party.