Britain's Attorney General Geoffrey Cox gestures as he speaks in Parliament in London, Britain, March 12, 2019. UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/Handout via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s top government lawyer, Attorney General Geoffrey Cox, will not be changing the legal opinion he gave on Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit assurances, his office said after speculation that he could give an additional opinion.

“The attorney general will not be changing the legal opinion he gave,” a spokeswoman for his office said.