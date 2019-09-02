What are the key points in the legislation aimed at stopping a no-deal Brexit?

LONDON (Reuters) - British lawmakers opposed to a no-deal Brexit will seek to take control of parliamentary time on Wednesday to pass legislation which would force Prime Minister Boris Johnson to seek a three-month delay to Brexit.

A member of the media sets up a TV camera in front of the Houses of the Parliament in London, Britain, September 2, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

The lawmakers will first put down a motion for an emergency debate on Tuesday. If approved by a vote in parliament on Tuesday, they would then take control of business in parliament from 1400 GMT on Wednesday.

They would use this time on Wednesday try to pass a law, against the government’s wishes.

This is what the legislation would do:

- It requires that by Oct. 19, the government must meet one of the following two conditions:

1) Reach a deal with the EU, which is the approved by parliament

2) Get parliament’s approval to leave without a deal

- If neither of these has happened, the government must write to the European Union seeking an extension until Jan 31, 2020.

- If the EU agrees to an extension to Jan 31, Johnson must immediately accept the extension.

- If the European Council proposes an extension to a different date then the Johnson must accept that extension within two days, unless parliament rejects it.

- If either of these conditions are met after the letter is sent, then the government can withdraw or amend the letter.