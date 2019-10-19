Brexit
October 19, 2019 / 10:09 PM / Updated 20 minutes ago

Johnson sends unsigned Brexit delay request to EU - source

1 Min Read

Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks ahead of a vote on his renegotiated Brexit deal, on what has been dubbed "Super Saturday", in the House of Commons in London, Britain October 19, 2019. ©UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/Handout via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Boris Johnson sent an unsigned letter to the European Union on Saturday requesting a Brexit delay and a separate note saying that he did not want an extension, a British government source said.

Johnson was required to ask for a Brexit extension beyond Oct. 31 until the end of January after he missed a deadline on Saturday to secure backing for a deal in parliament or support from lawmakers for leaving without a deal.

The source said a third document was also sent to Brussels on Saturday, signed by Britain’s top envoy to the European Union.

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; Writing by William Schomberg; editing by Michael Holden

