EU letter with Brexit assurances to be published shortly - May's spokesman

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and her husband Philip leave church, near High Wycombe, Britain, January 13, 2019. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - A letter from the European Union containing assurances on Brexit to try to reassure parliament over Prime Minister Theresa May’s deal will be published shortly, her spokesman said on Monday.

Lawmakers will vote on May’s deal to keep close economic ties with the EU after Brexit in March on Tuesday, a vote the prime minister is expected to lose in what could plunge Britain’s exit into deeper uncertainty.

“I would expect a letter containing assurances from the European Council president and the president of the European Commission to be published shortly in order to give MPs (members of parliament) time to consider those assurances ahead of the (prime minister’s) statement,” he told reporters.