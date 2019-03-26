Eurosceptic UK lawmakers challenge PM May over Brexit delay - letter

LONDON (Reuters) - Pro-Brexit Conservative lawmakers have written to Prime Minister Theresa May to raise “serious legal doubts” over her decision to delay Britain’s departure from the European Union, calling on her to explain the government’s actions.

In a letter to May, the four Conservative lawmakers, Bill Cash, Michael Tomlinson, Suella Braverman and David Jones, challenge the government’s attempt to gain parliament’s approval of the extension to its Article 50 Brexit negotiating period after already agreeing the delay with the EU.

The move by the government, the letter says, has “called into question the lawfulness of its actions and has (at minimum) created serious legal doubts about the legal situation surrounding the extension”.