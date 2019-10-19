Brexit
October 19, 2019 / 9:39 PM / Updated an hour ago

Johnson sends photocopied letter to EU asking for Brexit delay - S.Times

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Boris Johnson sent an unsigned letter to the European Union on Saturday asking for a Brexit delay and sent another message in which he said he did not want an extension, the Sunday Times reported.

Johnson sent three documents: a photocopy of draft text laid out in a law which compelled him to ask for the delay; a cover note written by a civil servant saying Johnson had been forced to send the letter; and a further message in which he spelled out that he did not want any extension, the paper said.

Reporting by Michael Holden; Editing by William Schomberg

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
