Number of letters to oust PM May might not be known until Monday - BBC

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May arrives at LBC radio studios in central London, Britain, November 16, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - A group of eurosceptics who are leading a bid to oust British Prime Minister Theresa May might not know until Monday if they have enough letters to trigger a vote of confidence, the BBC’s political editor said on Friday.

“Don’t necessarily expect to hear anything from Brady, who is the person who really knows, until Monday as to whether threshold has been reached,” Laura Kuenssberg said, referring to Graham Brady, the chair of the 1922 committee who receives the letters.