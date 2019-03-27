UK government should follow parliament's wishes on Brexit options - lawmaker Letwin

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s government should pursue any alternative Brexit path that gains a majority in parliament and if it does not, parliament will seek to force it to do so, the Conservative lawmaker leading the process said on Wednesday.

Oliver Letwin said that if the government ignored the result of the indicative votes in parliament, lawmakers would seek to pass legislation to compel it to negotiate with the European Union.

“The government, like all the rest of us is governed by the law,” Letwin told parliament.

“I’ve never met an honourable member of this House (of Commons) or any other living human being who is more law abiding than the prime minister, so I am absolutely certain that she will follow the law, not just in the letter but in the spirit, where there is a law which flowed from a majority view of the House of Commons.”