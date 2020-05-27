Fundamental issue for Britain in EU talks is to set own laws - negotiator

LONDON (Reuters) - The fundamental issue for Britain is to be able to set its own laws, the country’s negotiator with the European Union David Frost said on Wednesday, again rejecting the bloc’s level playing field provisions.

“We have a fundamental disagreement at the moment on most aspects of the level playing field,” Frost told a parliamentary committee.

“We are not saying that there can be no level playing field provisions, we are simply saying that there must be provisions which are appropriate for a free trade agreement,” he said, adding a fundamental issue for Britain was to set its own laws.