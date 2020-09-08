UK minister says internal market bill will be in keeping with Brexit deal

FILE PHOTO: Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Brandon Lewis arrives at John Hume's funeral at St Eugene's Cathedral in Londonderry, Northern Ireland August 5, 2020. REUTERS/Lorraine O'Sullivan

LONDON (Reuters) - Northern Ireland minister Brandon Lewis said the British government would honour its international commitments and a bill on Britain’s internal market would be in keeping with the divorce deal signed with the European Union earlier this year.

“The UK internal market legislation that we will bring forward this week delivers on our commitment to legislate for unfettered access, something that Northern Ireland businesses have consistently asked us to do,” Lewis told parliament.

“It supports the delivery of the protocol in all circumstances.”