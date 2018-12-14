EU summit a welcome first step - May's deputy

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Minister for the Cabinet Office David Lidington delivers a speech during the MEDEF union summer forum on the campus of the HEC School of Management in Jouy-en-Josas, near Paris, France, August 29, 2018. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - The EU council meeting was a welcome first step as British Prime Minister Theresa May tries to win reassurances she hopes will persuade MPs to back her Brexit plan, her deputy told the BBC.

“What we had last night I think was a welcome first step which was the removal of uncertainty about the EU27’s intentions on this,” said David Lidington.

“A lot of the debate in parliament has focussed on whether we could really trust the EU, were they serious about a trade deal and actually what’s come through in the conclusions of the 27 is a very, very clear commitment to negotiate a trade deal with the UK speedily...”