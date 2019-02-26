UK parliament could vote on Brexit deal as early as next week - Lidington

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Minister for the Cabinet Office David Lidington arrives in Downing Street, London, Britain, November 13, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May could bring a Brexit deal to a vote in parliament as early as next week, her de-facto deputy said on Tuesday.

When repeatedly asked if May would rule out a no-deal Brexit, he did not address the question directly.

“These negotiations are at an absolutely critical time,” David Lidington said.

“We need to hold our nerve as a government, get behind the prime minister, see those decisions and those changes through and then we’ve got a very clear pledge at the very latest, I hope it’s sooner, ... by March 12 this will come back to the House of Commons for a clear decision.”