Message of local UK elections is sort out Brexit - Labour's finance spokesman

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Shadow Chancellor of the Exchequer John McDonnell of Labour Party is seen outside the Cabinet Office, as uncertainty over Brexit continues, in London, Britain April 12, 2019. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - The message from the early results of local elections in England is that Britain’s exit from the European Union needs to be resolved, the finance spokesman of the opposition Labour Party said on Friday.

Prime Minister Theresa May’s Conservatives and the Labour Party were both punished by voters in the elections who blame them for the deadlock over Brexit, partial results showed.

“We’ll see what final results of local elections look like by end of day as they are pretty mixed geographically up to now but so far message from local elections - ‘Brexit - sort it’, Message received,” Labour’s John McDonnell said on Twitter.