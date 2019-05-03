May says local election results show Brexit frustration

FILE PHOTO: British Prime Minister Theresa May reacts during her visit to the Leisure Box while on the local elections campaign in Brierfield, Lancashire, Britain April 25, 2019. Peter Byrne/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May said on Friday that local elections held a day earlier had been “very difficult” for her Conservative Party and the results showed the country had to get on with the delayed process of leaving the European Union.

“This is a difficult time for our party, and these election results are a symptom of that,” May said in a speech to members of her party in Wales. “There was a simple message from yesterday’s elections, to both us and the Labour Party: just get on and deliver Brexit.”

English voters punished the Conservatives and the main Labour Party in Thursday’s elections for local authorities, early results showed.