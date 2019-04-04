Brexit
UK upper house to start approval process for Brexit delay law from 1030 GMT

LONDON (Reuters) - The upper house of Britain’s parliament will start debating on Thursday legislation to force Prime Minister Theresa May to seek a Brexit delay to prevent a potentially disorderly departure on April 12 without a deal.

The aim is to debate the legislation, which needs the approval of the House of Lords to become law, in a single day. Lawmakers in the upper chamber are due to begin discussing the legislation from 1030 GMT.

The lower house of parliament on Wednesday approved the bill by a single vote.

