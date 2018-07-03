LSE applies for Dutch trading licences in case of hard Brexit

LONDON (Reuters) - The London Stock Exchange Group (LSE.L) said it has applied for several trading and trade reporting licences so that it can continue to serve customers in the European Union if Britain leaves the bloc without a deal with the EU.

FILE PHOTO: People walk past the London Stock Exchange Group offices in the City of London, Britain, December 29, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville

“We can confirm that as part of our contingency planning for a hard Brexit scenario, Turquoise, TRADEcho and UnaVista have applied for a select number of additional licences to continue to offer their services to EU-27 customers from Amsterdam,” the LSE told Reuters on Tuesday.