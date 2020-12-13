Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Brexit

PM Johnson, EU's von der Leyen expected to speak at around lunchtime - media

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen welcomes British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in Brussels, Belgium December 9, 2020. Olivier Hoslet/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen are expected to speak to each other at around lunchtime on Sunday on their post-Brexit trade negotiations, media reported.

The two leaders gave their negotiators until Sunday to try to find a way to break the deadlock in talks, but it is as yet unclear whether there will be a final decision on a deal or no deal, or whether they will decide to talk further.

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; Editing by Frances Kerry

