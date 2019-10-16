France's Macron says Brexit deal can be found in coming hours

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday a Brexit deal could be found between Britain and the European Union in the coming hours and endorsed by EU leaders at a summit in Brussels on Friday.

“I agree with what the German chancellor said on Brexit, and our hope, our willingness to be in a position to endorse a deal, which I hope can be found in the coming hours. In any case, what we’re hearing today is positive,” Macron told a news conference.

He also confirmed it was too early in his view to start EU accession talks with Albania and North Macedonia, although he recognised the two countries had made significant progress with domestic reforms.

“I share the same geopolitical and strategic vision with the German chancellor, I want to send a positive signal to these leaders, but looking at this seriously leads me to tell them: this time it’s us who need a bit more time to do things in order,” Macron added.