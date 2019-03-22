French President Macron says Europe must not remain hostage to Brexit

French President Emmanuel Macron holds a news conference after a European Union summit in Brussels, Belgium March 22, 2019. REUTERS/Eva Plevier

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said Europe must not remain a hostage to the ongoing Brexit process, as British Prime Minister Theresa May struggles to persuade a deeply divided parliament to back her Brexit deal after an EU summit granted her more time.

“The European project must not remain a prisoner to Brexit,” Macron told reporters on Friday.

Macron also called for unity within Europe that the block has had a needed wake-up call on China, saying “China plays our divisions.”

“The period of European naiveté is over,” he added, throwing his support behind the Commission’s 2016 procurement directive.