France: President Macron spoke to UK PM Johnson as Brexit deadline looms

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron has spoken to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, an official in Macron’s office said on Tuesday, as a deadline looms to reach a Brexit deal.

Macron’s official said that while Johnson was right to acknowledge in the call the positive momentum towards getting a Brexit deal done, it remained unclear if a deal could be reached in time for this week’s European summit.

The EU’s chief negotiator Michel Barnier said earlier on Tuesday that reaching a divorce deal between Britain and the European Union was still possible this week, even if it was getting more and more difficult.

“The possibility of a deal is clear, everyone recognises that. What counts is what the negotiator Michel Barnier said, namely that a possibility of a deal is still not the same as having a deal,” added Macron’s official.