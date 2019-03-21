Britain headed towards no-deal if parliament votes down Brexit deal: Macron

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Britain is headed towards a no-deal Brexit scenario if its parliament votes against Prime Minister Theresa May’s withdrawal agreement for a third time next week, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday.

Macron said he was open to a short, technical extension and that European leaders could not let the turmoil surrounding Brexit drag on.

“We must be clear, to ourselves, our British friends and our people. Firstly, we’ve been negotiating the withdrawal agreement for two years. It cannot be renegotiated. Secondly, in the event of another no vote in Britain, we will be heading towards a no deal. Everyone knows it,” Macron said as he arrived at a summit of European leaders in Brussels.