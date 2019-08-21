France's Macron says no-deal Brexit would be Britain's fault

FILE PHOTO: French President Emmanuel Macron attends a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin at Fort Bregancon near the village of Bormes-les-Mimosas, France August 19, 2019. Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin/Kremlin via REUTERS

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday said a no-deal Brexit would be of Britain’s own making and not the European Union’s, adding that any trade deal London cut with Washington would not mitigate the cost of crashing out of the bloc.

The French leader said the demands made by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson for a renegotiation of the divorce deal, including the removal of the Irish backstop, were not workable as they currently stood.

“Can (the cost of a hard Brexit) be offset by the United States of America? No. And even if it were a strategic choice it would be at the cost of an historic vassalisation of Britain.”

“I don’t think this is what Boris Johnson wants. I don’t think it is what the British people want.”