UK's May says on course to deliver Brexit despite parliament setback
December 14, 2017 / 3:16 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

UK's May says on course to deliver Brexit despite parliament setback

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Thursday she was on course to deliver Brexit and a new partnership with the European Union, shrugging off a parliamentary defeat that could weaken her hand as the decisive phase of talks begin.

“I‘m disappointed with the amendment, but the EU withdrawal bill is making good progress through the House of Commons and we’re on course to deliver on Brexit,” she told reporters on arrival in Brussels for an EU summit.

Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop and Elizabeth Piper; Editing by Alissa de Carbonnel

