UK has not raised idea of extending Article 50 with EU - May's spokesman

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain has not raised the idea of extending the Article 50 exit negotiation period with the European Union, Prime Minister Theresa May’s spokesman said on Thursday.
With less than three months until the March 29 exit day, parliament is stalled over the way forward after May’s deal was rejected by a large majority on Tuesday.
“It is not something we have raised with the EU or suggested we wish to do,” the spokesman said.
