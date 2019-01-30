Brexit backstop renegotiation will not be easy - May's spokesman

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May has been clear that her efforts to renegotiate the Brexit agreement with Brussels would not be easy, her spokesman said on Wednesday.

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said earlier that the bloc’s Brexit divorce deal with London cannot be renegotiated.

“(May) was clear that this wasn’t going to be an easy process and that there would be reluctance on the EU side to reopen the Withdrawal Agreement,” the spokesman said.

“The facts are very clear: the EU says it wants the UK to leave with a deal, we want to leave with a deal, the deal which we reached with the EU was rejected by parliament by 230 votes so therefore ... we are going to have to make changes to that deal in order to win parliamentary support.”