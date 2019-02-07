Brexit deal needs insurance policy for Irish border - PM May's spokeswoman

British Prime Minister Theresa May speaks to the press at the European Council headquarters in Brussels, Belgium February 7, 2019. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May is talking to the European Union about what form an insurance policy to ensure there is no return of a hard border on the island of Ireland should take, her spokeswoman said on Thursday.

Asked about reports May told the EU that she accepted that the contentious so-called backstop should remain in the divorce deal with the bloc, her spokeswoman said she acknowledged that some kind of insurance policy was needed to reach an agreement.

“The PM is clear there will be an insurance policy for Northern Ireland, what we are talking about is the form that that takes and how we get an arrangement that can carry the support of the (House of) Commons,” the spokeswoman said.