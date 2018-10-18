FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 18, 2018 / 3:15 PM / Updated 2 minutes ago

May: Brexit backstop issues remain but we have made new proposals

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Thursday that there were still considerable unresolved issues with the European Union relating to a backstop Irish border arrangement, but that Britain had made a new proposal on the subject.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May holds a news conference at the European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium October 18, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman

“On the withdrawal agreement there are a few but considerable outstanding issues in relation to the northern Irish backstop. I’m committed to working with the Commission and EU leaders to resolve these as quickly as possible,” May told a news conference in Brussels.

“There is a lot of hard work ahead.”

Reporting Elizabeth Piper and Robin Emmott, writing by William James and Kate Holton in London, Editing by Kylie MacLellan

