UK will face some trade restrictions in Brexit backstop - May

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May addresses the media during the G20 Leaders Summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina December 1, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May said Britain would face some restrictions for doing new trade deals if it had to enter a so-called backstop period as part of its departure from the European Union.

“There are some restrictions that the backstop would require in relation to trade deals, notably we would be applying the common external tariff, but there would be some freedom in relation to these matters in terms of trade around the world,” May told parliament on Monday.