May heads to Brussels on Wednesday for Brexit talks

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May will travel to Brussels on Wednesday evening to meet European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker as part of talks on future ties after Brexit, her office said on Tuesday.

May and Juncker would sit down at 5:30 p.m. (1630 GMT), the Commission said.

EU states are expected to finalise their work on a political declaration on the bloc’s future ties with Britain after Brexit. National envoys are due to meet the Commission’s negotiators on Tuesday evening to discuss a text.

The declaration is to accompany the UK’s withdrawal agreement which EU leaders hope to rubber-stamp at a summit this Sunday, which May will also attend.

