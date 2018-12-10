May to head back to Brussels to discuss Brexit - junior minister

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves Downing Street in London, Britain, December 10, 2018. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May will head back to Brussels to seek to renegotiate the so-called Irish backstop element of her exit deal with the European Union, a junior minister said on Monday.

May abruptly decided on Monday to pull a parliamentary vote on her Brexit deal, throwing Britain’s plan to leave the EU up in the air on the eve of the vote, after repeated warnings from members of parliament she faced a rout.

“@theresa_may has listened to colleagues and will head to Brussels to push back on the backstop,” Nadhim Zahawi, a junior minister in the Department for Education, said on Twitter.