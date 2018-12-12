May will raise parliament backstop row at EU summit - spokesman

FILE PHOTO - Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May arrives at a European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium, March 22, 2018. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May will take the opportunity to discuss with other EU leaders in Brussels on Thursday the message parliament has given about the Brexit deal, her spokesman said on Wednesday.

He said May would use a planned trip to an EU summit in Brussels on Thursday and Friday to discuss the situation in parliament, which has reacted with anger over the so-called backstop arrangement for Northern Ireland. Earlier on Wednesday, her lawmakers triggered a no-confidence vote against her.

“It is obviously an opportunity for the PM to address the 27 (other EU leaders) about the message that the House of Commons has sent about wanting more assurances about the backstop,” he said.

“It’s a good opportunity to discuss that at leader level.”