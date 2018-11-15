Brexit
November 15, 2018 / 1:27 PM / Updated an hour ago

UK junior minister Burt asks colleagues not to submit no confidence letters in PM May

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Alistair Burt arrives at 10 Downing Street as Britain's re-elected Prime Minister David Cameron names his new cabinet, in central London, Britain May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall

LONDON (Reuters) - Alistair Burt, a junior minister in Britain’s Foreign Office, urged his Conservative colleagues on Thursday not to submit letters of no confidence in Prime Minister Theresa May.

Burt was speaking outside a meeting of influential eurosceptic Conservative lawmakers, including Jacob Rees-Mogg who plans to put in a letter of no confidence later on Thursday.

Asked what he would say to those considering putting letters in, Burt said: “Please don’t. We have a leader, she’s worked incredibly hard on the most difficult deal.”

Reporting by William James, Writing by Kylie MacLellan, editing by Elizabeth Piper

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.