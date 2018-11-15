UK junior minister Burt asks colleagues not to submit no confidence letters in PM May

FILE PHOTO: Alistair Burt arrives at 10 Downing Street as Britain's re-elected Prime Minister David Cameron names his new cabinet, in central London, Britain May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall

LONDON (Reuters) - Alistair Burt, a junior minister in Britain’s Foreign Office, urged his Conservative colleagues on Thursday not to submit letters of no confidence in Prime Minister Theresa May.

Burt was speaking outside a meeting of influential eurosceptic Conservative lawmakers, including Jacob Rees-Mogg who plans to put in a letter of no confidence later on Thursday.

Asked what he would say to those considering putting letters in, Burt said: “Please don’t. We have a leader, she’s worked incredibly hard on the most difficult deal.”