FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Brexit
October 25, 2018 / 10:43 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

May to meet business leaders to discuss Brexit

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May and the Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond will meet around 120 chief executives and international investors on Wednesday to discuss Brexit and next week’s budget, her spokesman said.

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and Finance Minister Philip Hammond visit Leeds College of Building, Leeds, Britain, November 23, 2017. REUTERS/Owen Humphreys/Pool

“As part of ongoing prime minister and senior ministerial engagement with business, next Wednesday the prime minister and the chancellor will meet with a group of business leaders to provide an update on Brexit and the recent budget,” the spokesman told reporters.

He said the two would make statements and then take questions from the chief executives and investors.

Reporting By Elizabeth Piper. Editing by Andrew MacAskill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.