May to update businesses on Brexit later on Tuesday - spokesman

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May waits for her New Zealand's counterpart Jacinda Ardern at Downing Street in London, Britain, January 21, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May will hold a call with businesses later on Tuesday to update them on her Brexit plan and listen to their questions and concerns, her spokesman said.

May’s deal with Brussels was rejected by a large majority of MPs last week and the British leader has proposed seeking further concessions from the European Union on a plan to prevent customs checks on the Irish border.

“It’s an opportunity to give an update to business in the way she gave an update to the (House of) Commons yesterday, but importantly it’s an opportunity for business to ask questions and raise any issues or concerns they might have,” the spokesman said.