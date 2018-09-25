Post-Brexit Britain will be staunchly 'pro-business' says May

NEW YORK (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May will pledge on Wednesday that her government will be “unequivocally pro-business” as it seeks to forge a future role outside the European Union.

May will say she has no plans to abandon her current Brexit plan, shrugging off criticism at home and in Brussels after an acrimonious meeting of EU leaders last week, according to extracts from a speech to be given to business leaders in New York.