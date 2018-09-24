No UK cabinet minister challenged May over Brexit - Sun

LONDON (Reuters) - No members of British Prime Minister Theresa May’s cabinet challenged her over her so-called Chequers plan for Brexit at a meeting earlier on Monday, a journalist from the Sun newspaper reported.

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May meets with the rest of her cabinet at Sage Gateshead, Tyne and Wear, Britain, July 23, 2018. Danny Lawson/Pool via REUTERS

“I am told not a single minister challenged the PM over Chequers during Cabinet today,” the Sun’s political editor, Tom Newton Dunn, said on Twitter.

Earlier on Monday Brexit minister Dominic Raab said there had been a “good, healthy discussion” at the cabinet meeting.