Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May delivers a speech during the annual Lord Mayor's Banquet at Guildhall in London, Britain, November 12, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May will convene her cabinet on Wednesday afternoon for a meeting on Brexit after the United Kingdom and the European Union agreed a draft text on the withdrawal agreement.

The cabinet is due to meet at 1400 GMT and ministers will be invited to read the documents beforehand, according to a statement from May’s office.