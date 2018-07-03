FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 3, 2018 / 11:39 AM / Updated 19 minutes ago

May looking forward to full discussion with cabinet on Brexit - spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May told her cabinet on Tuesday that she was looking forward to a full discussion on Brexit policy where decisions will be taken on the future partnership with the European Union, her spokesman said.

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May attends a press conference with Secretary General of NATO Jens Stoltenberg at 10 Downing Street, in London, Britain, June 21, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

“The PM looked forward to the full discussion which will take place at Chequers on Friday when decisions will be taken on the future partnership the UK is seeking with the EU and the content of the upcoming white paper,” the spokesman told reporters.

May will meet senior ministers at her country residence Chequers on Friday to resolve some of their differences over Brexit and to agree the contents of a so-called white paper policy document.

Reporting By Elizabeth Piper. Editing by Andrew MacAskill

