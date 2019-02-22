UK senior ministers want May to step down after local elections - Guardian

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May visits a community centre in Belfast, Northern Ireland February 5, 2019. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne/Pool/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - British cabinet ministers want Prime Minister Theresa May to stand down after local elections in May and allow a new leader to carry out the next phase of the Brexit negotiations, the Guardian newspaper reported.

Supporters of leaving the EU in the cabinet want a new leader to take over for the next stage of the negotiations, which the prime minister has pledged will involve more involvement for politicians rather than advisors, the newspaper reported on Friday.