FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Brexit
October 17, 2018 / 6:13 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

UK PM May to brief 150 CEOs on Brexit negotiations on Friday - FT

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May is to give a Brexit briefing to 150 chief executives on Friday, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May arrives at an European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium October 17, 2018. Aris Oikonomou/Pool via REUTERS

The call with the invited chief executives is unlikely to last more than half an hour and is due to begin at 4:30 p.m. (1530 GMT), the Financial Times reported, citing people familiar with the proceedings.

The story did not provide names of the executives invited. A spokeswoman for Downing Street declined to give an immediate comment on the report.

Reporting by Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Alistair Smout in London; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.